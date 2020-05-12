Blue Wahoos and Bubba Watson Open Stadium Disc Golf Course

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and team co-owner Bubba Watson have partnered to bring a new sport to Blue Wahoos Stadium! Starting Friday, May 15, Bubba Watson's Diamond Disc Golf Challenge will open at Blue Wahoos Stadium, giving fans a 9-hole disc golf experience on the field at the ballpark, designed by the two-time Masters Tournament champ.

"We have done a lot of cool things at Blue Wahoos Stadium before, but creating a disc golf course may be one of our most creative ideas," Watson, a two-time Masters Tournament champ, said. "I don't think any other baseball team has ever done this. For anyone who has not played disc golf, it's a great way to spend some time outdoors and an easy game to learn, so anyone can come out and play. I've been playing it with my friends for years when I'm not on the golf course or at a Blue Wahoos game!"

The course covers the entirety of the playing surface at Blue Wahoos Stadium and is open to the public from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission is $5 per player per round. Children ages 6-12, seniors, military members, and first responders will receive a $1 admission discount. Children 5 and under receive free admission with a paid adult.

To ensure the safety of participants and in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines, new groups will be allowed to begin playing the course every fifteen minutes. Players are encouraged to bring their own discs or to purchase a three-disk starter pack from the Blue Wahoos for $25. Disc rental is not available in accordance with safety and sanitation recommendations.

Players should enter through the main gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium and visit the Bait & Tackle Store behind home plate to register. A scorecard and course map will be provided to each player.

