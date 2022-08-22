Blue Wahoos and Beré Jewelers to Host Postgame Diamond Dig on September 18

PENSACOLA, FL - Following the Blue Wahoos final regular season game of the season on Sunday, September 18, Beré Jewelers will host a postgame Diamond Dig on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. A diamond will be buried in the infield and fans who pre-register at Beré Jewelers in advance of the game will have the opportunity to try to find and keep the diamond after the game!

Fans (ages 18+) interested in participating may visit Beré Jewelers at 5033 North 12th Ave in Pensacola prior to the game to register. Digital registration is also available at BlueWahoos.com.

The Blue Wahoos will take on the Biloxi Shuckers in their regular season finale prior to the Diamond Dig with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM. The Blue Wahoos will also be celebrating Fan Appreciation Weekend on Sunday, September 18th with the team commemorating their 10th anniversary in Pensacola. Alongside the Diamond Dig, the game will feature postgame kids run the bases and family toss in the outfield. Tickets to the game may be purchased at BlueWahoos.com.

