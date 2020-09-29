Blue Rocks Well-Represented in 2020 MLB Postseason

September 29, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - The 2020 Major League Baseball postseason is here, and there are plenty of former Blue Rocks to root for in the upcoming playoffs. Of the 16 MLB teams in the postseason, 18 former players represent the Rocks as a member of a 40-man roster, or as a coach.

The 2020 season had some incredibly exciting moments. On September 13, Alec Mills (2015) pitched a no-hitter, in a 12-0 win at Miller Park against the Milwaukee Brewers. The game was also his first career MLB complete-game. For the season, Mills started 11 games with a 5-5 record. He was joined by Jason Adam (2012), who went 2-1 with 21 strikeouts in 13 appearances out of the bullpen for the Cubs. The Cubs pitching staff is led by former Blue Rocks hurler Tommy Hottovy (2005-06), who is in his second season as pitching coach at Wrigley Field.

The San Diego Padres lead all postseason teams with four former Rocks on the roster. Wil Myers (2010) finished the season fourth on the Padres with a .288 batting average, and third in both homeruns (15) and RBI (40). Teammate Eric Hosmer (2009-10), finished right behind Myers, with a .287 average, nine homeruns and 36 RBI. On the mound, reliever Tim Hill (2016-17) appeared in 23 games (third-most on the club) with a 3-0 record. Matt Strahm (2015) saw action in 19 games this season.

Postseason veteran Zack Greinke (2002-03) will make a start in his seventh postseason in 2020. Greinke led the Houston Astros in games started with 12 this season, going 3-3 in 67 innings pitched. The six-time Gold Glove winner has 16 career postseason starts for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros. The 2009 Cy Young Award recipient has two World Series starts (both no-decisions) for the Astros in 2019.

Former Rocks starting pitcher Sean Manaea (2014-15) tied for a team-high 11 starts for the American League West champion Oakland Athletics, while Mike Moustakas (2009) finished second in doubles (9) and third in RBI (27) for National League Wildcard Cincinnati Reds.

Below is a complete list of the former Blue Rocks players, coaches and teams in the 2020 MLB Postseason:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox - Jarrod Dyson (2008), Outfielder; Everett Teaford (2008-09), Pitching Coordinator

Houston Astros - Zack Greinke (2002-03), Pitcher

Minnesota Twins - Jake Odorizzi (2011), Pitcher (IL)

Oakland Athletics - Sean Manaea (2014-15), Pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays - Cody Reed (2015), Pitcher (IL); Kyle Snyder (2000, 2002), Pitching Coach

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves - Will Smith (2010), Pitcher; Sal Fasano (1994), Catching Coach

Chicago Cubs - Jason Adam (2012), Pitcher; Alec Mills (2015), Pitcher; Tommy Hottovy (2005-06), Pitching Coach

Cincinnati Reds - Mike Moustakas (2009), Infielder

Los Angeles Dodgers - Scott Alexander (2013), Pitcher

San Diego Padres - Tim Hill (2016-17), Pitcher; Eric Hosmer (2009), Infielder; Wil Myers (2010), Outfielder; Matt Strahm (2015), Pitcher

The MLB postseason begins on Tuesday, September 29. Check local listings for full schedule, start times and broadcast information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 29, 2020

Blue Rocks Well-Represented in 2020 MLB Postseason - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.