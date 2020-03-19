Blue Rocks Urge Fans to Support Local Food Establishments

Wilmington, DE - In a point in time where "social distancing" has become the norm and it feels like the only certainty currently is uncertainty, it's important now more than ever to remember that everyone is in this situation together. Amidst the unprecedented circumstances facing the nation and world right now, the Wilmington Blue Rocks would like to strongly encourage all fans to support food establishments in our local community so that we can all get through these uncertain times together and look forward to brighter and baseball-filled days.

Many great food establishments in our community are still open and offering takeout and/or delivery options. They provide jobs to those in our community and offer an alternative to grocery stores that are being heavily taxed by unprecedented levels of demand. Many of these organizations are small businesses and/or independently owned. They would greatly benefit from any support of the community during this time. The Blue Rocks take great pride in being a focal point of the community for over 25 years and the outpouring of support that we have seen during this time inspires and drives us to work even harder at this.

Any Blue Rocks fans considering takeout or delivery as a meal option over the next several week should especially consider patronizing the following establishments that are valued partners of the team:

Café Napoli

Capriotti's

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

The Greene Turtle

Grotto Pizza

Joe's Crab Shack

Maryland Avenue Sub Shop

Texas Roadhouse - Bear

Timothy's Riverfront Grill

For those of age and looking to accompany their takeout or delivery food choices with some locally-brewed craft beer available for takeout, please consider:

Wilmington Brew Works

Blue Rocks fans can eat up, drink up & support our local community all while staying safe and practicing responsible social distancing. We'll all get through this together and when the time comes, the Blue Rocks will be prepared to deliver a summer of baseball and fun right here on The Riverfront!

Please Note: As of Wednesday, March 18, all of the above listed establishments were offering takeout service, delivery service or both. This is subject to change as national, state & local authorities issue further COVID-19 updates & guidance. Please verify with each establishment by visiting their web site and/or calling.

