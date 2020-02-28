Blue Rocks Reveal July Promo Schedule That Features Military Appreciation Night and Start of Heritage Series

Wilmington, DE - The start of baseball season is right around the corner, which means individual tickets for the 2020 Wilmington Blue Rocks are going on sale. The team is throwing its annual Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza on Saturday, February 29 at the Frawley Stadium Box Office, with individual tickets along with other great deals available beginning at 9 a.m. In an attempt to make it easier for fans to choose their games, the Blue Rocks are releasing the 2020 promotional schedule one month at a time all week long.

Fans can kickoff their Independence Day celebration with three games at Frawley Stadium to start the month of July. Friday, July 3 will be Military Appreciation Night, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a military card set. There will also be a series of on-field ceremonies honoring those that serve our country and a postgame fireworks show presented by The Delaware Lottery.

The Blue Rocks return to town one week later with a postgame fireworks show sponsored by The Casino at Delaware Park on Friday, July 10. The next night the first 1,000 fans will receive WHit Counter Bobbleheads, in honor of former Blue Rock and current Major Leaguer Whit Merrifield. It will also be Police Night, with on-field demonstrations and ceremonies paying tribute to the men and women who protect our communities.

On Saturday, July 18 the first 1,000 fans at Frawley Stadium will receive throwback trucker hats, featuring vintage Blue Rocks logos. It will also be 90s night, so get ready for some throw-back games, contests and music! Four days later it's Camp Day at the Blue Rocks with a midweek matinee starting at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22. The first 1,250 fans will receive youth t-shirts courtesy of atTAcK addiction.

The Blue Rocks 2020 Heritage Series presented by Unique Image begins on Thursday July 23. with Italian Heritage Night sponsored by Botto's Genuine Italian Sausages. The ballpark will feature special music, decorations, food and in-game contests celebrating Italy. India takes center stage six days later with Indian Heritage Night on Wednesday, July 29. Again, the ballpark will feature special Indian food, music and decorations.

We're celebrating our four-legged friends on Tuesday, July 28 with a Canine Card Set giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Concord Pet Food & Supplies. Fans can visit the Blue Rocks website leading up to the event to nominate their dog to be featured in the card set giveaway!

Each day of the week the Blue Rocks will feature a special for their fans. Every Friday will conclude with a postgame fireworks show, while each Saturday will include a giveaway. On Sundays it is all about families, as there will be an on-field parent-child catch before the game and postgame kids can run the bases courtesy of Altitude Trampoline Park. On Mondays the Blue Rocks celebrate the military thanks to CHASE. All military & first responder personnel and their immediate family receive a $1 ticket with valid identification.

Tuesdays are all about the animals with the Blue Rocks Bark in the Park Series courtesy of Concord Pet Food and Supply. Every Tuesday fans can bring their dogs to the game. The night will feature Dollar Dogs during happy hour from 5:30-7 p.m. courtesy of Kunzler & Company. There will also be a Truly Tuesday Happy Hour at the same time with $3 Truly Seltzers presented by BreakThru Beverage.

The drink specials continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays mean $2 Miller Lite cans courtesy of Miller Lite from 5:30-7 p.m. Beer:30 Thursdays mean $3 Dogfish Head Beers on the first base picnic deck thanks to Dogfish Head.

On top of that, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are also Youth League Nights. Kids who come to the Frawley Stadium Box office in their youth athletic league jersey and hat will receive complimentary admission with the purchase of any adult ticket.

Individual tickets are available starting on Saturday February 29. Prices for Opening Night tickets will be dictated by that morning's temperature. It will be one cent per degree, so if it is 26 degrees at 9 a.m. on February 29, Opening Night tickets during Blue Saturday will be just 26 cents. The team will also offer four-packs of tickets for games on July 29, August 19 and September 1 for just $25. That package also includes $5 loaded onto each ticket, which can be used for concessions and merchandise. Plus there will be an appearance by mascot Rocky Bluewinkle, complimentary prizes at the Wheel of Fun, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the Mills Cup Championship Trophy, and Dunkin will provide complimentary refreshments.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale now. For more information the team's website is BlueRocks.com.

