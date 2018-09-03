Blue Rocks Rally Falls Short in Season Finale

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (68-72/37-33) attempted to rally in the bottom of the 10th inning, but ultimately fell short by the score of 5-4 against the Potomac Nationals (74-62/37-32) at Frawley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Rocks had the tying and game-winning runs on base before the rally and game came to an end. Wilmington starter Ofreidy Gomez ended his season in style. The righty went seven full innings giving up only five hits, one run, and one walk while also totaling five strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Blue Rocks did not go down without a fight in their final inning of the season. With Emmanuel Rivera on second base, Chase Vallot singled into left center to bring Rivera around to score and make it a 5-3 ballgame. After a Vance Vizcaino walk to load the bases, Angelo Castellano roped a sacrifice fly into right to score Vallot and cut the lead to 5-4. Wilmington loaded the bases again with two outs, but D.J. Burt hit a fly ball into right field to end the game.

Potomac regained the lead in the top of the tenth inning. With Telmito Agustin on second, Bryan Mejia singled up the middle to score Agustin and put the Nationals in front 3-2. Later in the inning, Sagdal hit a double down the line to bring Mejia home and extend the lead to 4-2. Andruw Monasterio followed up with a sacrifice fly to score Garcia and put Potomac up, 5-2.

Potomac took the early lead in the top of the first. Luis Garcia singled to right to put a runner on first with one out. Ian Sagdal doubled deep into center, Garcia was tagged out at the plate by Blue Rocks' catcher Vallot to keep the game scoreless. With Aldrem Corredor at the plate, Gomez threw a wild pitch that allowed Sagdal to advance to third, Vallot overthrew the bag at third while Sagdal came home to score and put the Nationals on top 1-0.

The Blue Rocks responded in the bottom of the second. Gabriel Cancel started the inning with a double into right. After a Rivera strikeout and a Vallot pop out, Travis Jones smacked a ground rule double over the left field fence to tie the game, 1-1. Jones stole third to put the winning run 90 feet away. Vizcaino singled to left to score Jones and put the Rocks on top 2-1.

The Nationals tied the game in the top of the eighth. After a full count walk by Matt Reistetter, Bryan Mejia singled to right to put runners on first and second with no outs. Garcia grounded into a fielder's choice, Reistetter moved to third, Mejia was forced out at second to put runners on the corners with one out. Sagdal hit a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to score Reistetter and tie the game at 2-2.

Fans can check the Blue Rocks' team website for information regarding the 2019 season schedule and promotions. The Blue Rocks would like to thank all the fans for making the 2018 season a very memorable one!

