Blue Rocks Fall to Cyclones 6-4 in Series Opener

The Blue Rocks hosted the Brooklyn Cyclones on July 4th, providing Frawley Stadium as a setting for Wilmington fans to celebrate the holiday.

The Rocks would jump out to an early lead in the second. A leadoff walk from Jeremy De La Rosa put Cyclones starter Jeffrey Colon in the stretch for the rest of the inning. T.J. White followed it up with a double to left centerfield advancing De LA Rosa to third. An RBI groundout from Leandro Emiliani and a single from Geraldi Diaz brought both runners in to score. Diaz would score later in the inning on a throwing error by third basemen Junior Tilien. 3-0 Blue Rocks entering the third.

In the very next inning, T.J. White would provide some insurance, driving a deep fly ball to center field and bringing home Will Frizzell on a stand-up triple. White's second triple of the year extended the Blue Rocks' lead to 4-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Wilmington starter Kyle Luckham was solid through four innings, allowing only two hits and striking out three. The Cyclones would eventually get to Luckham in the fifth, tallying three singles in a row to load the bases with no outs. Alex Ramirez would cash in with an RBI fielder's choice that saw the lead runner score from third. Luckham would work out of the jam, however, with a flyout and strikeout.

Luckham went six innings surrendering only one run, six hits and struck out six Cyclones en route to a dominant outing.

The Cyclones would scratch a run off reliever Dannel Diaz in the seventh on an RBI groundout from D'Andre Smith. 4-2 Blue Rocks heading into the eighth, where the Cyclones would threaten damage once again.

Three runners would reach in a row on a throwing error, and two base hits to load the bases. Reliever Holden Powell would walk in a run to make it a one-run Blue Rocks lead. Then, Junior Tilien would hit a line drive off of Powell''s foot, allowing everyone to reach safely on the ricochet, thus tying the game up.

Rhylan Thomas would secure a lead for the Cyclones with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Drake Osborn from third. Left fielder Jared Mckenzie helped keep the damage to a minimum by robbing an extra-base hit from Ramirez on a diving catch, forcing runners back to first and second. 5-4 Cyclones heading to the bottom of the eighth.

The Cyclones would add another run in the ninth, and close out the Blue Rocks in the ninth to take the Independence Day matchup by a final score of 6-4. They will run it back on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

