Blue Rocks Edge Renegades, 3-2

September 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - In a tightly contested game, the Wilmington Blue Rocks squeaked by the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Renegades struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning against Andry Lara (6-8). After Anthony Hall led off the game with a single, Jared Serna reached base on an error to bring up Christopher Familia, who drove in Hall with a single. Antonio Gomez followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Serna and give the 'Gades an early 2-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks had a chance to answer in the bottom of the first against Zach Messinger after he walked the bases loaded. Messinger (1-9) induced an inning-ending groundout to Viandel Pena to keep the Renegades in front. However, Wilmington broke through in the second when Sammy Infante was hit by a pitch and scored on a Daylen Lile RBI single to cut the Renegades lead to 2-1.

Hudson Valley's lead disappeared in the fourth inning after the first two men reached base safely. Messinger induced a double play before Kevin Made tied the game at two with an RBI double. Made then scored on a Marcos Cabrera throwing error to give the Blue Rocks a 3-2 lead.

Both bullpens pitched well in the later innings, with the Renegades having one last chance in the ninth. Ben Cowles walked and Spencer Henson singled to begin the inning against Carlos Romero before Cole Gabrielson lined into a double play. Romero retired the next batter, Jared Wegner, on a hard lineout to third to earn his second save of the season.

Cowles reached base safely twice to extend his on-base streak to 41 games. It's currently the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball and tied for the fourth-longest in MiLB this year.

Clay Aguilar tossed 2.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen to extend his scoreless innings streak to 10.2 innings over his last five appearances.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their six-game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Cam Schlitter makes his High-A debut for Hudson Valley opposite RHP Brad Lord (1-4, 3.94) for Wilmington.

Renegades Record:

67-57, 28-30

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.