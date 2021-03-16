Blue Rocks Announce Game Times for 2021 Season

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks unveiled their first pitch times for home games during the 2021 season on Tuesday. Changed for the upcoming season is the start time for Tuesday-through-Thursday games. Contests played on these days will now feature a new 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Start times for Friday-through-Sunday games remain unchanged from previous seasons. Minor League Baseball will not play games on Mondays in 2021.

As the Delaware Department of Transportation continues work on the restoration of the I-95 corridor through downtown Wilmington, Tuesday-through-Thursday contests have been moved back thirty minutes from their start time in past seasons to allow fans the convenience of extra time to arrive at the ballpark on time for games and not miss any of the action.

All Friday contests in 2021 will start at 7:05 p.m., as they have in years past. Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m. with the exception of July 3 which will feature a 7:05 p.m. first pitch time. Sunday games remain as matinees on The Riverfront with 1:35 p.m. first pitches.

Gate times will remain consistent with past seasons. Fans may enter Frawley Stadium one hour prior to first pitch of each game. For Tuesday-through-Friday games, fans can begin to enter at 6:05 p.m. The gates will open at 5:05 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively, in 2021.

As part of the new MiLB structure, the Blue Rocks are slated to make their debut as an affiliate of the Washington Nationals at home on Tuesday, May 4 and will play in a new 12-team High A league featuring affiliates from the Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Orioles and more. Fans can view the 2021 schedule.

The 2021 Blue Rocks schedule and game times are subject to change. All ticket information and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks. The Blue Rocks are working with both MLB and health officials, including the Delaware Division of Public Health, to ensure fans can safely enjoy baseball at Frawley Stadium this season. All tickets dated for the 2020 season may be exchanged for 2021 home games, though socially distanced seating will be implemented and availability will be limited. Health and safety remains the ultimate priority as the Blue Rocks look to continue providing the fun and family-friendly atmosphere that Frawley Faithful have come to expect. Fans should stay tuned to BlueRocks.com for all of the latest information!

