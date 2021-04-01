Blue Rocks Announce Capacity and Individual Tickets on Sale Date

WILMINGTON, DE - After extensive planning with state and local officials, the Blue Rocks have been granted approval to welcome fans back to Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium for the 2021 season. In an abundance of caution, the Blue Rocks will open the season at 25% capacity.

"We're very thankful to the Delaware Division of Public Health for their guidance and leadership as we navigated plans to safely welcome fans back into the ballpark" said Blue Rocks General Manager Vince Bulik. "We are extremely confident in our ability to continue to provide affordable family entertainment while also ensuring that everyone is comfortable coming to watch Blue Rocks baseball."

Health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the facility, such as masks, social distancing, heightened sanitation efforts in all areas, cashless concessions purchases and more. Additional initiatives and procedures to ensure fan safety will be available in the coming days.

To maximize seating under the limited capacity, the Blue Rocks will first prioritize season ticket holders' seating needs, with the remaining tickets being made available to those looking to purchase individual games. Because of these seating limitations, tickets will be made available to the public on a monthly basis. All tickets for the Blue Rocks home opener, and all May 2021 home games, will go on sale on Monday, April 19 at 10:00 am.

Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase in advance once tickets for their desired game are made available.

The Blue Rocks will continue to work closely with state and local officials throughout the season to ensure the utmost safety for our fans, players and staff. Additional information including fireworks, giveaways and other promotions will be available in the coming days.

