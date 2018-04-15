Blue Rocks and Hillcats Postponed

April 15, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - The game between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Lynchburg Hillcats for Sunday, April 15, 2018 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 beginning at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the Sunday, April 15 game can be exchanged for the doubleheader on June 6 or for any remaining home game during the 2018 season.

The Blue Rocks will host the Carolina Mudcats for a three-game series starting Monday, April 16 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wilmington will send LHP Cristian Castillo (0-1, 4.35 ERA) to the hill to start the opening game of the series. Fans can listen to the game as Matt Janus and Cory Nidoh will have the call on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

