Blue Rocks and Blue Coats Partner on Delaware Together Campaign

April 22, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - As the world unites in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two professional sports organizations in Delaware are coming together to support and raise money for two of the state's largest health providers. The Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Delaware Blue Coats today unveiled the "Delaware Together" campaign, a joint fundraiser to benefit ChristianaCare and Nemours Children's Health System.

The campaign kicks off with a "Delaware Together" t-shirt available for purchase HERE. The t-shirts are $20 with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to support these two health systems currently serving on the front lines of this pandemic. The shirts will be available for an initial pre-sale period of two weeks from April 22 until May 3.

"We can't wait for the next pitch at Frawley Stadium or the next basket at 76ers Fieldhouse," said Blue Coats President Larry Meli. "Each will be far more special than usual due to these unprecedented circumstances. In the meantime, we are thrilled to unite with the Blue Rocks and use our platforms to offer a way for our fans, should they have the flexibility to do so, to contribute to the front lines of Delaware's health care systems."

"It's in these challenging times that the spirit of Delaware really shines," said Blue Rocks managing partner Dave Heller. "There's an unsinkable spirit and determination amongst us to help each other get through even the toughest times. That's why our two organizations have joined forces to support our community heroes with these awesome t-shirts and why we're asking all First Staters to give whatever they can as we raise money for our dedicated and selfless health care workers and first responders to help them effectively conquer the COVID-19 crisis."

Please note, stadium pick-up is an option for those that wish to save on shipping. However, due to mandated closures pick-up will be delayed until further notice. The order window for the Delaware Together campaign t-shirt will run from April 22 - May 3. T-shirts will start shipping 10-14 days after the May 3 deadline.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2020

Blue Rocks and Blue Coats Partner on Delaware Together Campaign - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.