Blue Ridge Bobcats Secure Top Scorer Nikita Ivashkin with Re-Signing

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, a leading professional hockey team in Wytheville, VA are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Nikita Ivashkin, the team's top scorer and a cornerstone of their success on the ice.

Nikita Ivashkin, known for his exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership, has been a vital asset to the Blue Ridge Bobcats since joining the team late last season in a trade from Binghamton. His impressive performance on the ice has earned him recognition both within the organization and among fans, solidifying his position as one of the league's premier players. In 144 games in the FPHL, Ivashkin has amassed 114 goals, 94 assists for a total of 212 points which averages 1.47 points per game.

"We are excited to have Nikita Ivashkin back with the Blue Ridge Bobcats for another season," said Head Coach Vojetch Zemlicka of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Nikita is not only a tremendous talent on the ice but also a valued leader in the locker room. His passion for the game and commitment to excellence are qualities that align perfectly with our team's values."

During his time last season, Ivashkin emerged as a standout performer for the Blue Ridge Bobcats, leading the team in goals and total points. His dynamic playing style and ability to elevate the performance of those around him have made him a fan favorite and a driving force behind the team's success.

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with the Blue Ridge Bobcats and contribute to the team's pursuit of excellence," said Nikita Ivashkin. "I am grateful for the opportunity to represent this organization and our dedicated fans on and off the ice. Together, we will strive to achieve our goals and bring pride to the Blue Ridge community."

The re-signing of Nikita Ivashkin underscores the Blue Ridge Bobcats' commitment to building a competitive roster and contending for championships in the upcoming season. With Ivashkin's talent and leadership, the team looks forward to exciting opportunities and continued success in the league.

To celebrate the signing, the Bobcats will be selling Ivashkin "Sherseys" in our merch store and online at www.bobcatsmerch.com

Season Ticket for the 2024-25 season are now on sale. Call 276-335-2100 for more info.

