Blue Ridge Bobcats Enter Partnership with Anytime Fitness as Official Gym

May 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce their partnership with Anytime Fitness, naming the esteemed gym chain as the Official Gym of the Bobcats. This collaboration represents a significant step in promoting health and wellness within the community while providing exciting benefits for fans and gym enthusiasts alike.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to team up with the Blue Ridge Bobcats!" exclaimed Regional Manager Jennifer Lewis. "At Anytime Fitness, we are committed to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals, and this partnership allows us to extend our support to the entire Bobcats community."

To celebrate the partnership, Anytime Fitness is offering a special promotion until the end of May. New members who join during this period will receive 30 days for free, providing ample time to experience the state-of-the-art facilities and personalized fitness programs offered by Anytime Fitness.

"We believe that a healthy lifestyle is integral to success both on and off the field," stated Jimmy Milliken Executive VP of Operations for the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Partnering with Anytime Fitness allows us to provide our players, staff, and fans with access to top-notch fitness facilities and resources, further supporting their well-being."

The partnership between the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Anytime Fitness underscores a shared commitment to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement in both of their local locations (Wytheville, VA & Bluefield, WV. Together, they aim to inspire individuals to lead active lifestyles and achieve their fitness aspirations.

For more information about Anytime Fitness and to take advantage of the special promotion, visit your nearest Anytime Fitness location or visit their website at https://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/4744/wytheville-va-24382/.

Join the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Anytime Fitness in embracing a healthier, happier community!

