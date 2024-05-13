Blue Ridge Bobcats, APEX Center and Chick-Fil-A Partnership Announcement

[Wytheville, VA] - The Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chick-fil-A, bringing the beloved fast-food chain's signature offerings to the APEX center during events, including the hockey season.

As part of the partnership, Chick-fil-A will operate a dedicated concession area within the APEX center, providing fans with access to their renowned menu of delicious chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and other favorites. This collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to enhancing the fan experience and providing high-quality dining options at arena events.

"We are excited to partner with Chick-fil-A (Mercer Mall, Bluefield, WV) to bring their delicious food to our fans during hockey season and other events at the APEX center," said Jimmy Milliken, Executive VP of Operations. "Chick-fil-A's reputation for exceptional service and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing an outstanding experience for our guests."

Chick-fil-A's presence in the APEX center will offer fans a convenient and satisfying dining option while enjoying thrilling hockey action and other events. Whether it's a classic Chick-fil-A sandwich or a refreshing beverage, fans can expect the same level of excellence and hospitality they've come to love from both Chick-fil-A and the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

"We are excited to partner with the Bobcats and bring Chick-Fil-A to the APEX Center. We look forward to serving the community during games and other events!" stated Owner/Operator of Chick-Fil-A Mercer Mall.

The partnership between the Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team and Chick-fil-A exemplifies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering community connections. Together, they aim to create memorable moments for fans while supporting the local sports scene.

Fans can look forward to enjoying Chick-fil-A's iconic offerings at the APEX center during the upcoming hockey games and other exciting events.

