Blue Jays Win Opener vs. Mets 9-6

May 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays won the series opener against the St. Lucie Mets 9-6 at TD Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first two innings and withstood three comeback efforts by the Mets.

Estarling Mercado and Jesus Baez homered for St. Lucie in the third inning to make it 4-2.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the fourth to go up 6-2 only for the Mets to get a couple runs back in the fifth on a Kellum Clark RBI triple and a sac fly by Marcos Vargas to make it 6-4.

The Blue Jays were able to find some breathing room in the bottom of the fifth inning when they scored three runs against reliever Saul Garcia. Alexis Hernandez hit a RBI single, Garcia plunk Jean Joseph with the bases loaded and Victor Arias beat out an infield hit with the bases loaded to make it 9-4.

The Mets scored two runs in the seventh inning when they strung together four consecutive two-out singles from Marco Vargas, Baez, Boston Baro and Ronald Herandez to cut the deficit to 9-6.

However, Blue Jays reliever JJ Sanchez retired the last seven batters in a row to ice the game and earn his fourth save.

Mets starter Ernesto Mercedes took the loss. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on five hits in 4.0 innings. Mercedes walked two, plunked three and struck out seven while throwing 88 pitches.

Blue Jays starter Jorge Bautista got the win in his team debut. He gave up four runs on five hits in 5.0 innings.

Mets relievers Juan Arnaud and Cristofer Gomez combined to retire 11 of the last 12 Blue Jays hitters.

The four Mets pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

The Mets have lost six games in a row and 20 of their last 22.

The Mets (14-32) and Blue Jays (23-23) play the second game of their series at TD Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.