Blue Jays Top Prospect Ricky Tiedemann Returns to Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that New Hampshire Fisher Cats left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, the top prospect in the organization, has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Tiedemann is scheduled to make his first start of the season Thursday against the Portland Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium.

Last year, Tiedemann made four starts with the Fisher Cats in August to finish his first professional season, striking out 14 batters in 11 innings. In 18 total starts across three levels, he went 5-4 with a 2.17 ERA, allowing just 19 earned runs in 78.2 innings with 29 walks and 117 strikeouts. He was one of two players selected to represent the Blue Jays in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

The 20-year-old California native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West College. Tiedemann is one of three Top 10 Blue Jays prospects on the Fisher Cats active roster, joining infielder Orelvis Martinez (No. 4) and right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse (No. 7).

In addition to being the top prospect in Toronto's farm system, Tiedemann is ranked the No. 30 overall MLB prospect and the second-best left-handed pitching prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was one of 14 non-roster players the Blue Jays invited to MLB Spring Training this year, and he gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts in three innings.

