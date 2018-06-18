Blue Jays Take 2 from Mets

June 18, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays beat the St. Lucie Mets twice on Monday at Dunedin Stadium.

The Blue Jays won the conclusion of a suspended from April 15 by the score of 9-5. They led 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning when rain halted the game at Dodgertown in Vero Beach.

When play resumed the Mets actually outscored the Blue Jays 5-3 over the final six innings, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

Dale Burdick went 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and a run. Mike Paez went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Dunedin's Josh Palacios took over the leadoff spot from Anthony Alford and went 3 for 3 with three RBI. All three run-scoring hits came with two outs.

In the second game, the Blue Jays hung on to win 3-2. Palacios hit a three-run homer with one out in the fifth inning for all the offense the Jays needed.

Palacios ended up going 5 for 6 with six RBI over the two games.

Mets starter Harol Gonzalez took the loss. He allowed the three runs on six hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead on a leadoff home run from Luis Carpio to start the third inning.

The Mets nearly came back in the seventh and final inning. Wuilmer Becerra laced a RBI single to bring home Desmond Lindsay to make it a 3-2 deficit. A single from Dan Rizzie kept the game going and moved Becerra into scoring position.

However, William Ouellette got Carpio to fly out to center to end the game.

Juliandry Higuera earned the win in relief for Dunedin by pitching three scoreless innings.

The Mets (27-38) and Blue Jays (29-37) will play a single nine-inning game on Tuesday. First pitch from Dunedin Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.