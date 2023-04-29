Blue Jays Shutout for the First Time, Lose 7-0 to Marauders

Dunedin, FL - After scoring a season-high nine runs on Thursday night, the Blue Jays (9-10) offense sputtered as Bradenton (12-7) pitching held them scoreless, only allowing three total hits on the night.

Ryan Jennings made his third start of the year for Dunedin, going four innings pitched while striking out seven. His only mistake came in the second inning, challenging Bradenton third baseman Deivis Nadal with a 1-2 fastball down the middle that Nadal was able to turn on, hitting a solo home run to give the Marauders an early lead.

Meanwhile, Bradenton starter Thomas Harrington was doing his part, throwing six shutout innings while only allowing three hits. The Blue Jays did have chances to get to Harrington in the first and fourth innings, but they couldn't come through with a runner on second and runners on second and third respectively.

Then came the seventh inning, and the Blue Jays bullpen struggled with command. Minor League rehabber Kyle Johnston walked the first three batters he faced before striking out the next, and Harry Rutkowski replaced him with Johnston only recording a single out. All three free passes issued by Johnston came in to score in the seventh, and Rutkowski got dinged for his first run allowed this season in the eighth.

Bradenton ended up scoring six runs in the final three innings, pulling away and putting a stamp on their twelfth win of the year, evening up the series and dropping Dunedin back below .500. Both teams will look to clinch at least a split of the series on Saturday, with game five scheduled for 6:30 p.m. As always, the game will be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

