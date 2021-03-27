Blue Jays Reassign 10 to Minor League Camp

March 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Blue Jays today announced that they have reassigned 10 players to the minor league working group. The list includes four players that were optioned, OF Josh Palacios, INF Santiago Espinal, C Riley Adams and RHP Joel Payamps.

The six additional players that we reassigned including 2019 Buffalo Bisons All-Star LHP Kirby Snead as well as INF Richard Urena and OF Forrest Wall from the '19 Herd.

Palacios, Wall and Espinal were three players that particularly impressed in Blue Jays Camp. In 17 games, Palacios hit an even .400 (12-30) with six extra base his, seven RBI and an .800 slugging pct. The 25-year old was a fourth round pick of the Blue Jays in 2016 who spent all of 2019 with Double-A New Hampshire, hitting .266 with seven home runs and 38 RBI in 82 games.

Meanwhile, Espinal continues to turn heads in his rapid rise through the Blue Jays system after being acquired in Toronto's 2018 trade with Boston that included the eventual World Series MVP, Steve Pearce. This was the third straight big league camp that the infielder hit .333 or better, averaging .357 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 17 games this Spring. Espinal hit .267 in 26 games for the Blue Jays last year in his big league debut after ending the 2019 season in Buffalo with a .317 average in 28 games.

Wall is another players Bisons fans got a look at in the final games of the 2019 season. This Spring the outfielder hit .360 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and a 1.025 OPS in 18 games. He spent 2020 in the Blue Jays alternate training site.

Snead's solid Spring included six appearances out of the Blue Jays bullpen and a 1.50 ERA in six innings of work. He picked up the win in Toronto's victory over the Phillies on March 6, throwing 1.1 hitless innings. In 2019, Snead was the anchor in the Bisons bullpen with a 5-2 record and a 3.98 ERA in 41 appearances.

Adams, the Blue Jays #19 prospect by MLB.com, appeared in 12 spring games and was 3-for-9 at the plate with a pair of home runs. He had 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 81 games with New Hampshire in 2019. Urena split 2018 and 2019 between the Bisons and the Blue Jays with a .250 average, 47 extra-base hits and 81 RBI in 163 games with the Herd. Payamps was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays three weeks ago and made four scoreless Spring appearances out of the bullpen. He made two appearances last year for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 27, 2021

Blue Jays Reassign 10 to Minor League Camp - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.