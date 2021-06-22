Blue Jays Open Sahlen Field to Full CapacityÃÂ

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays are opening the ballpark to full capacity, consistent with New York State Department of Health guidelines announced June 15. Fans no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter Sahlen Field and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased. Beginning Thursday, June 24, all seating sections are available to all fans. Ticket purchasers will receive communication on these changes from the club directly.

Complete ballpark information is available at bluejays.com/SahlenField.

The Blue Jays are thrilled to bring back its first in-stadium fan giveaway since 2019, and what a player to spotlight. The first 7,000 fans to enter Sahlen Field on Friday, June 25, will receive a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead presented by TD, so fans can count along and track his home runs. Fans won't want to miss this limited commemorative collectable.

Tickets are available now for games from June 24 to July 21 at bluejays.com/tickets.

