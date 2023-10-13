Blue Jays No. 1 Prospect, Ricky Tiedemann, Earns Pitcher of the Week

October 13, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ricky Tiedemann has made a dynamic start to his time in the Arizona Fall League. Tiedemann earned the honor of being the league's Pitcher of the Week after his debut with the Surprise Saguaros. The 21-year-old impressed by striking out seven batters and allowing only one run on three hits and three walks. Tiedemann is a 2021 third round pick by the Blue Jays who has reached the Triple-A level this season despite a bicep injury early on in the season. Tiedemann has also been named the MLB's second-ranked-left-handed pitching prospect and will hopefully continue to leave is mark in the AFL.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.