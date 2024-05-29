Blue Jays Edge Mets 6-5 on 9th Inning Walk-off

May 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Daniel Perez hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning to lift the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 6-5 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

The contest was tight throughout with each team making pushes late to claim victory. The Mets tied the game 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Blue Jays reliever Keiner Leon uncorked a wild pitch with two strikes and two outs that brought home Boston Baro. Leon struck out Colin Houck on the next pitch to strand runners at second and third base.

Mets reliever Ryan Ammons struck out the first batter of the bottom of the ninth but Alexis Hernandez followed with a single. That brought up Perez, who bounced a ground ball over the head of Mets first baseman Ronald Hernandez. By the time the Mets collected the ball and started the relay to home, Alexis Hernandez was racing around to score the winning run. It was the eighth time in 26 road games this season the Mets suffered a walk-off defeat.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Houck.

Alexis Hernandez and Victor Arias hit solo home runs in the second and third inning respectively against Mets starter Joel Diaz to put the Blue Jays up 2-1.

The Mets tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning on another RBI single by Houck.

The Blue Jays scored two in the bottom of the sixth to go up 4-2. Manuel Beltre hit a RBI double. Then later in the inning with two outs Mets reliever Gregori Louis was called for a balk that forced home Beltre for the 4-2 lead.

Kellum Clark came off the bench for the Mets in the eighth inning and socked a two-run single that tied the game 4-4.

The Blue Jays reclaimed the lead 5-4 in the home eighth when Beltre scored from third on a passed ball on catch Vincent Perozo.

Ronald Herandez went 4 for 5 with four singles and two runs in the loss.

Houck was 3 for 4 with a double, two singles, a walk, two RBI and a run.

Diaz pitched 3.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

The Mets have lost seven in a row and 21 of their last 23 games.

The Mets (14-33) and Blue Jays (24-23) play the third game of their series at TD Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.