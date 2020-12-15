Blue Jays Announce Affiliate InvitationsÃÂ

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce that invitations have been issued to the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A), Vancouver Canadians (High-A), and Dunedin Blue Jays (Low-A) to become the organization's affiliates within Major League Baseball's new player development structure.

The Blue Jays value the opportunity to continue strong associations with these four franchises. Foremost among them, the Blue Jays share a close affinity with the Vancouver Canadians and baseball fans in western Canada. As this country's only Major League Baseball team, the club takes great pride in maintaining a west coast presence, introducing future Blue Jays players to Canadian fans, and helping grow the game nationally.

Additionally, the club looks forward to continued relationships with the Buffalo Bisons and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats who have assisted in the development of Blue Jays players since 2013 and 2004, respectively. Dunedin remains the club's US base of operations and home to the team's new player development complex and TD Ballpark, where future Blue Jays will begin their professional careers.

With MLB's new structure, the Blue Jays have parted ways with the Lansing Lugnuts and Bluefield Blue Jays, two teams and cities with which they have shared a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship. The club wishes to thank Lansing and Bluefield, as well as those teams' staff and fans, for their commitment to Blue Jays player development through the years.

