Blue Jays Add Veteran Petricka with Minor League Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that they have signed RHP Jake Petricka to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

Petricka pitched for both the Blue Jays and Bisons during the 2018 season, amassing 57 total appearances between Triple-A and the Big Leagues. The right-hander did not record a decision over his 16 outings with the Herd that year but recorded a team best 0.78 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched. He did not allow a run over his last nine appearances with Buffalo either in 13 innings pitched over that stretch.

The reliever was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and made his Major League debut in 2013 with Chicago. Petricka recorded three victories with the Blue Jays in 2018, his first season outside of the White Sox system in his career. In 2019 he began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, before being acquired by the Texas Rangers in June.

The righty has 10 career MLB wins in 228 appearances between the White Sox, Blue Jays, and Brewers. Last season Petricka made six appearances with Milwaukee, in addition to 40 combined outings between San Antonio and Nashville of the Pacific Coast League going 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA.

