Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from the Monsters. In three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, the first NHL action of his career, Tarasov went 0-2-0 with a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA) and a .936 save percentage (S%). In 11 appearances for Cleveland this year, Tarasov went 5-3-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .893 S%.
A 6'5", 185 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 22, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and posted a record of 9-5-4 with a 3.09 GAA and .894 S% in 17 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In 18 KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Tarasov went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S%. In 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 Liiga appearances for Assat Pori. Internationally, Tarasov helped Russia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
