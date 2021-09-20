Blue Jackets Name Mark Letestu as Assistant Coach for AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Promote Derek Dorsett to Development Coach

September 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Associate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that Mark Letestu has been named as an assistant coach for the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, and Derek Dorsett has been promoted to a full-time development coach. Letestu and Dorsett originally joined the Blue Jackets hockey operations department as development coaches on June 16.

Letestu, 36, registered 93 goals and 117 assists for 210 points and 90 penalty minutes in 567 career NHL contests with the Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets from 2009-20. He is one of seven players in club history to play for Columbus on multiple occasions, notching 44-58-102 in 255 career games from 2011-15 and 2017-19.

The Elk River, Alberta native has added 72-112-184 and 71 penalty minutes in 255 career AHL games with the Monsters in 2018-19 and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2006-10. He was named the CCHA Rookie of the Year and named to the league's All-Rookie Team in 2006-07 after posting 24-22-46 and 14 penalty minutes at Western Michigan University.

Dorsett, 34, recorded 51-76-127 and 1,314 penalty minutes over a 10-year NHL career with the Blue Jackets, Rangers and Vancouver Canucks from 2008-18. He was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 189th overall, in the 2006 NHL Draft and posted 27-38-65 and 727 penalty minutes in 280 career contests with the club from 2008-13.

A native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Dorsett added 11-13-24 and 324 penalty minutes in 71 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch from 2007-09. He played three seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers from 2004-07 and registered 49-79-128 and 593 penalty minutes in 180 contests.

