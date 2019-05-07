Blue Jackets Assign Forward Alexandre Texier to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned forward Alexandre Texier to Cleveland. Originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (45th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Texier, 19, notched 1-0-1 with a +3 rating in two regular-season appearances for Columbus and added 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and a -2 rating in eight postseason appearances for the Blue Jackets.

Texier also posted 14-27-41 with 36 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 55 appearances for KalPa this season in Finland's Liiga and in seven appearances for the Monsters this year, Texier supplied 5-2-7 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating. A 6'0", 194 lb. left-handed native of Grenoble, France, Texier supplied 27-36-63 with 74 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 108 Liiga appearances for KalPa spanning the past two seasons, helping the club claim the 2019 Spengler Cup Championship. In 2016-17, Texier contributed 10-9-19 with 69 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 40 appearances for Grenoble in France's Ligue Magnus.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 4 of the team's best-of-seven game North Division Final series vs. the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 pm EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network. Following a 2-0 road win in Game 3, the Marlies hold a three games to none series edge on the Monsters.

