Blue Jackets Add Center Justin Scott on Emergency Recall from Monsters

January 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets added center Justin Scott to the team's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Scott tallied 6-8-14 with 42 penalty minutes and a +3 rating while serving as one of the team's alternate captains.

A 6'1", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Burlington, ON, Scott, 24, tallied 38-41-79 with 231 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 231 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning four seasons from 2016-20. Scott's 231 games played for Cleveland rank second-most in Monsters franchise history and during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, Scott contributed 2-1-3 with a +2 rating in eight postseason appearances for the Monsters. Prior to his professional career, Scott logged 69-78-147 with 152 penalty minutes and a +65 rating in 251 appearances for the OHL's Barrie Colts spanning four seasons from 2012-16. Scott signed a one-year (two-way) contract with the Blue Jackets on July 10, 2019.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.