Blue Jackets Acquire Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Chicago Blackhawks for Forward Jordan Schroeder

June 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets acquired goaltender Jean-FranÃ§ois BÃ©rubÃ© from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jordan Schroeder. In 13 appearances for the Blackhawks last season, BÃ©rubÃ© posted a 3-6-1 record with a 3.78 goals-against average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (S%) and added a 7-8-0 mark in 15 appearances for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs in 2017-18, with two shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .920 S%.

A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, BÃ©rubÃ©, 26, logged a 9-10-4 record with a 3.39 GAA and .898 S% in 34 career NHL appearances for the New York Islanders and Chicago spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 125 AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Rockford spanning parts of six seasons from 2009-18, BÃ©rubÃ© notched a record of 78-38-4 with eight shutouts, a 2.30 GAA, and a .914 S%. Spanning a pair of ECHL campaigns with the Ontario Reign from 2011-13, BÃ©rubÃ© earned a 32-19-6 record with one shutout, a 2.62 GAA, and a .908 S% in 61 appearances, and in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors from 2008-11, BÃ©rubÃ© supplied a 55-37-10 record with five shutouts, a 2.77 GAA, and a .901 S%.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 18-24-42 with 14 penalty minutes and +5 rating in 165 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-18. In 340 AHL appearances for the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-18, Schroeder contributed 91-140-231 with 92 penalty minutes. Last season, Schroeder supplied 1-1-2 with four penalty minutes in 21 appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 14-22-36 with 14 penalty minutes in 48 games played for Cleveland.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

