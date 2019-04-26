Blue Ghosts Return May 23-25

CORPUS CHRISTI - Building on the popularity of its inaugural campaign in 2018 that marked the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Lexington CV-16, the Corpus Christi Hooks will again do battle at Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts during Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25, the team announced today.

"We feel privileged to see the USS Lexington in all her glory on a daily basis across the channel from Whataburger Field," said Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle. "By taking the field as the Blue Ghosts for the second consecutive year, we continue a unique collaboration that showcases a major piece of U.S. history within the creative landscape and competitive nature of Minor League Baseball. It amplifies the significance of this Memorial Day Weekend as we salute her crew's sacrifices during WWII, as well as her representation of those past and present servicemen and women who call the Coastal Bend home."

Commissioned by the United States Navy in 1943, the USS Lexington served the Fifth Fleet during World War II. The famed aircraft carrier was engaged in nearly every operation in the Pacific Theater and spent 21 months in combat. The Japanese reported the Lexington sunk no less than four times, earning her the nickname "The Blue Ghost."

"The staff and volunteers of the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay are excited about the Hooks honoring this historic ship again when they take the field as the Blue Ghosts during the May 23-25 series," said Lexington Executive Director Steve Banta. "The long-lasting partnership between the LEX and the Hooks is something we are very proud of, and Blue Ghost Weekend represents this partnership and the commitment both organizations have to this great community."

The Blue Ghosts, among the monikers considered for the Corpus Christi Baseball Club prior to its 2005 arrival to the Texas League, return their signature sailor tattoo-inspired logos and word marks with a refreshed gray and blue color scheme to match the vessel and many of the aircraft she carries.

"We do our best to keep our theme nights fresh every year and we are excited to be putting the 'blue' in Blue Ghosts this year with new jerseys for an incredible weekend," Hooks' Director of Marketing JD Davis said. "To top it off, the 'Lady Lex Gray' cap is sure to be a fan favorite."

As part of the USS Lexington-inspired weekend coinciding with Memorial Day festivities at Whataburger Field, the first 2,000 fans on Thursday, May 23 will receive a Blue Ghosts Stainless Steel Tumbler presented by AutoNation and enjoy Bud Light Friday Fireworks on May 24. On Saturday, May 25, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Blue Ghosts DriFit shirt from Hilliard, Martinez, Gonzales.

Fans can take home the game-worn Blue Ghosts jerseys via a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay and the USO of South Texas.

To order Blue Ghosts merchandise, including the official 2019 "Lady Lex Gray" on-field cap, visit cchooks.com/blueghosts.

