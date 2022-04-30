Blue Crabs Win Seventh Straight in a 16-2 Blowout

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' bats exploded against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, scoring 16 unanswered runs to give the Blue Crabs their seventh consecutive win. Meanwhile, the Blue Crabs' pitching staff was terrific, allowing two hits throughout the evening.

Eddie Butler (W, 1-0) ran into trouble in the first inning, allowing an RBI double, and a solo home run. From there, Butler dominated and did not allow a hit for the rest of his outing.

Aaron Blair (L, 0-2), who started for the Genomes, struggled in the second. After Alex Crosby walked to start the inning, Zach Collier roped a line drive over the wall in right field, tying the game at two. Southern Maryland struck again in the third inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Braxton Lee was hit by a pitch, scoring David Harris and giving the Blue Crabs a 3-2 lead. Ryan Haug then ripped a base hit into center field, scoring two more runs and putting Southern Maryland ahead 5-2.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs put up another crooked number. After Jack Sundberg walked and Rubi Silva reached on an error, David Harris launched a three-run home run over the wall in left-center, giving the Blue Crabs an 8-2 lead.

Butler exited the game after five strong innings, allowing only two runs on two hits. From there, the bullpen took over. Nick Wells pitched two outstanding innings, allowing just one walk. From there, Patrick Baker pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two batters. Dario Polanco finished the game for Blue Crabs with another 1-2-3 inning, striking out one batter.

Meanwhile, the bats kept on clicking. The Blue Crabs extended the lead to 10-2 in the sixth inning, thanks in part to an RBI double from Braxton Lee. Ryan Haug later traded a run for an out, scoring Zach Collier on a ground ball to first.

In the seventh inning, Southern Maryland batted around. With the bases loaded and one out, Alex Crosby ripped a single into right field, scoring two more runs and giving the Blue Crabs a 12-2 lead. Three batters later, with the bases loaded again, Ryan Haug drilled a double into left field, scoring two, extending the Blue Crabs' lead to 14-2. The next batter, Jordan Howard, added to the hit parade in his first game, as he also doubled down the left-field line, scoring two more to put the Blue Crabs up 16-2.

The Blue Crabs' 16-2 victory is their seventh consecutive win. Southern Maryland now leads the North Division by two games. The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow at 2 pm for game three against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

