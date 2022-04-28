Blue Crabs Win Home Opener with Late-Inning Comeback

April 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) On Opening Day, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' players rode on boats during the introduction and rode out with a 9-5 comeback win over the Staten Island FerryHawks.

Daryl Thompson started the game for the Blue Crabs and ran into trouble in the first inning. With one out, Angel Aguilar singled and later advanced to third on an error from Rubi Silva. With one out and runners on the corners, Kevin Krouse bounced a single through the left side for a base hit, giving the FerryHawks a 1-0 lead.

The FerryHawks tacked on another run in the fourth inning, to go up 2-0. The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Baca ripped a fly ball to left-center field, scoring Ryan Haug to get the Blue Crabs on the board. Later in the inning, with runners on first and third, Rubi Silva punched a single into center field, tying the game at two. Jared Walker then drove in Jack Sundberg on a sac fly, putting Southern Maryland up 3-2. With two outs and Silva on second base, David Harris launched a double off the Mini Monster, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-2 lead.

Daryl Thompson exited the game after five innings, allowing one earned run and six hits. In the top of the sixth, the FerryHawks answered. Bradley Roney issued a couple of walks and hit batsmen to load the bases. With two outs, Kevin Krouse came through again. He roped a double down the third baseline, scoring all three runners, and giving the FerryHawks a 5-4 lead.

The Blue Crabs bullpen was terrific from there. Dalton Geekie and Endrys Briceno (W, 1-0) did not allow a run and combined for three strikeouts across two innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Southern Maryland came back. After Alex Vargas (L, 0-1) recorded the first two outs, he issued two walks and was replaced by Williams Jerez. Jerez walked the next batter to load the bases. With two outs and the bases loaded, Rubi Silva rocketed a three-RBI double into the left-center field gap, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-5 lead. The Blue Crabs extended the lead to 9-5 when Alex Crosby slapped a single into left field, scoring Rubi Silva and Jared Walker.

In the top of the ninth inning, Mat Latos entered the game with a four-run lead. Latos battled through a leadoff walk, striking out the next two batters and forcing a ground out back to the mound to end the game.

With the win, the Blue Crabs move to 4-1 on the season and have won four straight games. They return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 for game two against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2022

Blue Crabs Win Home Opener with Late-Inning Comeback - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.