Blue Crabs Upend Dirty Birds to Win Sixth-Straight Series

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were in first place for the first time since June. Heading to the final game of their weekend series, the Crabs were half a game up on York. The Charleston Dirty Birds were in town pitching their July pitcher of the month, Joe Testa. Going against him was the right-hander Spencer Johnston. The Blue Crabs were looking to stay in front heading into the new week.

What a phenomenal start the Crabs would be on, driving in two runs in the bottom of the first. The first was Jimmy Kerrigan streaking home after a bad throw from Jalen Miller; Alex Crosby notched his 47th RBI of the year with a base hit into left field.

In the latter half of the second inning, the Blue Crabs would rally with two outs. After back-to-back walks, Khalil Lee mashed his 12th home run that went soaring over the left field wall to give the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead.

The Dirty Birds chipped away at the Blue Crabs lead, Jalen Miller lined a single into left field, and then Tillman Pugh would belt his first home run this season as it landed on top of the mini monster. The score was 5-2 going into the eighth.

The bases were loaded on the Blue Crabs in the top of the eighth, and Manager Stan Cliburn called on Bruce Rondón to get the game's final four outs. He induced a fly ball to left field to get out of the eighth, and then Rondón got the final three outs, and the Crabs won their seventh of their last eight series.

With the win, Southern Maryland will close the weekend with a series win and hold on to the top spot in the North Division in the second half. Their next series is on the road, as they will be in New York for the entire week. Their first stop is in Central Islip against the Long Island Ducks, and then over the weekend, they will be in Staten Island doing battle with the FerryHawks.

