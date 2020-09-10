Blue Crabs to Host Youth Fall League

September 10, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Thursday afternoon that for the first time ever, the team will host a Blue Crabs Fall League at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Fall League, presented by Dash In is for youth baseball teams, and will include two age groups, a 13/14-year-old age group, and a 15/16-year-old age group. Click here to register.

Each age group will have a total of six teams, and each team is guaranteed five games. Every team will play one game per week, and all games will be played on weekdays. The Blue Crabs Fall League will only accept entries from teams as opposed to individual players. The league will begin on September 21st, and the divisions will be filled first come first serve, the registration period will end on September 17th. The final games of the season will be the championship games for each age group, on October 20th and 21st. Baseballs and umpires are included.

The Blue Crabs will give the players a professional experience on a professional field. All players will have custom headshots for the jumbotron, their own walk-up music, and lineups will be announced by a public address announcer. The cost for entry is $1,000 per team. For more information, contact Andrew Bandstra, [email protected], or 301-374-1124.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2020

Blue Crabs to Host Youth Fall League - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.