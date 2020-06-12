Blue Crabs to Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their plans to host a Blood Drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on June 24th from 9AM through 7PM.

The Blood Drive is put on by the American Red Cross, and will be hosted and partially staffed by the Blue Crabs. The donations will be made in the Legend's Club. The Legend's Club is a restaurant style venue down the third base line that is also rented out for parties, weddings, and more in the offseason. It holds upwards of 200 people, making it more than large enough to conduct the Blood Drive while safely socially distancing.

The outpouring of donors in the community has been astounding. Before the Blue Crabs even publicly announced the Blood Drive, 60 of the 68 slots for donors had already filled up.

"We take pride in being Southern Maryland's Hometown Team. Being your Hometown Team means so much more than just baseball. We are an active force in the community, and that is especially true during this COVID-19 pandemic. Between over 100 mascot appearances, a Food Drive that saw over 4,000 items donated, coordinating drive-by graduations, and so much more, we have been giving back to our community in every way possible" said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

