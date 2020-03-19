Blue Crabs to Do Virtual Read-a-Thon Every Tuesday and Thursday

March 19, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the beginning of their virtual Read-a-Thon presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to promote reading given the current break in the school year due to COVID-19.

The Blue Crabs typically visit a few area schools every week for a reading assembly to promote their Pinch Onto Books Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Through this program, every kid that reads at least four books gets a ticket to a Blue Crabs game. Typically, these bookmarks are handed out to every student in each school, but given the situation, beginning on 3/20 bookmarks can be downloaded on our website, www.somdbluecrabs.com, under "Tickets", on the tab named "Reading Bookmark".

Given the hiatus in the school year at the moment, the Blue Crabs in an effort to continue the spread of reading will read a book on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday for the time being. One lucky family that tunes in will win a family four pack of tickets.

"During this unprecedented situation, we want to not only continue the spread of reading in our community, but also give Southern Marylanders a break from the chaos through our virtual Read-a-Thon," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 19, 2020

Blue Crabs to Do Virtual Read-a-Thon Every Tuesday and Thursday - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.