Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale

February 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put their single game tickets on sale on Monday morning. Click here to purchase.

The Blue Crabs have 66 home games in 2022, 33 of which fall on the weekend. Regency Furniture Stadium will open its gates for the team's home opener on Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 PM.

All single game tickets are $15.

