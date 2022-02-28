Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale
February 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put their single game tickets on sale on Monday morning. Click here to purchase.
The Blue Crabs have 66 home games in 2022, 33 of which fall on the weekend. Regency Furniture Stadium will open its gates for the team's home opener on Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 PM.
All single game tickets are $15.
Check out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from February 28, 2022
- Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stories
- Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale
- Blue Crabs Sign Trio of Outfielders
- Blue Crabs Re-Sign Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022
- Crabs Re-Sign Offensive Player of the Year
- Blue Crabs Hosting Revamped Job Fair