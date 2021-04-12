Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale, Promotional Schedule Released

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put their single-game tickets on sale and released their 2021 promotional schedule on Monday afternoon.

Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE, or in person at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The full Blue Crabs 2021 Promotional Schedule can be seen HERE.

Single Game Tickets: New for 2021

- All single-game tickets are $15 each, and for the 2021 season only, all tickets are General Admission to ensure social distancing.

- Tickets for active-duty military, veterans, seniors (65+), and kids (12 and under) are $11 (must be purchased in person).

- Tickets for healthcare workers and first responders are $5 (must be purchased in person).

- Masks are required at all times inside Regency Furniture Stadium when not actively eating or drinking.

- Under Governor Larry Hogan's mandate, Regency Furniture Stadium is limited to 50% capacity or 3,000 fans.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are thrilled to announce their 2021 promotional schedule. The Blue Crabs have dedicated the 2021 season to the healthcare workers and first responders that continue to help our community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly Promotions

Tuesday

Silver Sluggers Night presented by The Charleston Senior Community. Special ticket package for fans 55 and older.

Wednesday

Wined-Up Wednesday Ladies Night Out presented by Cove Point Winery featuring wine tasting, Wine and Design, and discounted Truly Sparkling Seltzer.

Waggin Wednesdays - Bring your dog to the park every Wednesday.

Wednesday Friendsday - Bring a friend and get a buy one get one free ticket.

Dollar Dog Nights - On the second Wednesday of each month, enjoy $1 hot dogs.

Thursday

Wing Wars - On the first Thursday home game of each month, the Blue Crabs will rebrand as the Southern Maryland Blue Cheeses, and special tickets can be purchased for bottomless wings and beer from a different local restaurant each month. After each Wing Wars night, attendees will be asked to rate the wings on many different factors, and at the end of the season, the restaurant with the highest rating will be crowned Southern Maryland's King of Wings.

Thirsty Thursday - Discounted alcoholic beverages.

Friday

Backfin Buddies Kids Club presented by MyEyeDr. - For $15, kids 12 and under receive tickets to every Friday home game. All Backfin Buddies will also receive a free backpack, color changing cup, cowbell, lanyard, nametag, one free ice cream, and one free first pitch certificate.

Remember Everybody Deployed (R.E.D.) Fridays presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation returns with specialty jerseys and discounted tickets to honor those who have served.

Fry-Day - Fans can purchase a special edition bucket of french fries for just $10. Each Fry Day will feature a different speciality french fry, including Old-Bay tater tots.

Saturday

Healthcare Heroes night is new for 2021. Each Saturday the Blue Crabs will be honoring the frontline medical professionals in Southern Maryland who have helped our community during COVID-19. The Blue Crabs will wear special jerseys to honor our Healthcare Heroes, with a jersey auction to follow the first series of the season. Each Saturday night we will recognize one medical professional on the field. Fans can nominate a Healthcare Hero by emailing info@somdbluecrabs.com.

SaturDATE Nights - Couples are invited to a date night at the ballpark. Enjoy baseball, fireworks, and rotating date night activities.

Southern Maryland Brew Crabs - For the first time ever, the Blue Crabs will have their own beer in 2021, the Southern Maryland Brew Crab. Each Saturday night, the Brew Crab will be discounted, and the Blue Crabs will wear specialty jerseys to commemorate their new brew.

Sunday

Kids Day presented by Waldorf Orthodontics- Sundays are for the kids! Children 12 and under get free admission to Pinch's Playground, are invited to run the bases after the game, and can enjoy special themes including popular video games, Disney Princesses, and more!

Everyday

Children 12 and under receive free admission to any game that they wear any sports jersey, courtesy of Weis Markets.

Daily Promotional Highlights

All 60 Blue Crabs home games will include much more than baseball. Coming to a Blue Crabs game is an experience. Between drink and food specials, giveaways, fireworks, constant entertainment from Ron Lord and Pinch, and specialty themes, the Blue Crabs bring their fans new, exciting fun every night.

The following are among the promotions that Southern Maryland's Hometown Team is excited to bring you for the 2021 season.

Opening Night presented by Jenkins Enterprises

2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by William Richmond, Inc.

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Friday, June 4th

The Blue Crabs home opener will focus on healthcare workers and recognizing their incredible sacrifices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Crabs will honor multiple medical professionals throughout the game with announcements, standing ovations, and video-board appearances. The Blue Crabs will also wear a special jersey dedicated to healthcare workers that will be up for auction throughout opening weekend. The night will end with an epic fireworks show.

Senior Night Series

Saturday, June 5th, Charles County Senior Night

Friday, June 11th, St. Mary's County Senior Night

Saturday, June 12th, Calvert County Senior Night

The Blue Crabs Senior Night Series celebrates Southern Maryland's High School Seniors that made it through a difficult virtual school year! All High School Seniors that attend their county's game will be honored, and all of Crustacean Nation will help celebrate Southern Maryland's students' academic achievements throughout the night.

Hometown Night Series

Friday, June 11th, St. Mary's Hometown Night

Saturday, June 12th, Calvert County Hometown Night

Friday, August 20th, Charles County Hometown Night, presented by Charles County Chamber of Commerce

This new Blue Crabs series showcases all of the incredible people and achievements in Southern Maryland. It will feature pop-up stands with each county's best products, historical lessons, and so much more! Hometown Nights are a celebration of all of the incredible things and people that make Southern Maryland the incredible place that it is.

Winning Inning Money Drop presented by Maryland Lottery

Moneyball Night

Dollar Dog Night

Friday, June 25th

The Winning Inning Money Drop is your chance to hit the jackpot! All fans will be allowed to purchase a ticket to participate in Maryland Lottery's Money Drop! After the game, a helicopter will fly over the field, and thousands of numbered tennis balls will be dropped from the sky. Fans will collect as many tennis balls as they can, and bring them to the money stand. Because each tennis ball has a preset corresponding monetary value, a Blue Crabs representative will hand you the amount of money each of your tennis balls are worth. A single tennis ball can be worth as much as $100.

The Blue Crabs will also celebrate a cinematic anniversary with Moneyball Night, celebrating an all-time baseball movie with all entertainment and themes modeled after the movie, including Dollar Hot Dog Night.

Christmas in July

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 10th

Come and see Regency Furniture Stadium transform into a Winter Wonderland! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Blue Crabs themed ornament!

Faith and Family Night presented by Faith City Church

Trash Cancer Night

Friday, July 23rd

Scripture, testimonies, and faith-based activities will take place on Faith and Family Night! Join Faith City Church Pastor, Yusef L. Fletcher, Sr, for this faith-based ballgame.

On Trash Cancer Night, for $1, fans can bang trash cans Houston Astros style all over the concourse, with all proceeds going to cancer research. The Blue Crabs will also hold a moment of silence, inviting all fans to stand and recognize loved ones impacted by cancer.

Olympics Night

Post-game Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 24th

Blue Crabs baseball is back in 2021, and so are the Olympics! The Blue Crabs will hold their own Opening Ceremony to kick off the 2021 Olympic Games. The first 500 fans that arrive at the stadium will receive a free American Flag, and the night will end with a fireworks extravaganza.

Back To School Night

Pinch's Birthday Party

Friday, August 20th

On this fun-filled night, Pinch invites all the kids in Southern Maryland to join him and his mascot pals at the ballpark to celebrate his birthday and prepare for the school year with fun interactive games and baseball trivia.

Game Show Night

Fraturday

Health and Fitness Night

Appearance by Barstool Sports Personality, Barstool RDT

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, August 21st

The Blue Crabs brand new Game Show Night will turn fans into a Game Show contestant between each inning. Contestants will make predictions about the coming inning, and answer trivia questions for the chance at winning big prizes!

Fraturday and Health and Fitness night will feature drink specials, athletic competitions on the field, a special appearance from Barstool Sports Personality, Barstool RDT, and so much more!

NFL Night

Game For Grades

Boy Scout Night

Appearance from Tyler The Amazing Balancing Act

Friday, September 10th

Help the Blue Crabs celebrate the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season! The ballpark will be decked out to celebrate the Washington Football Team, the Baltimore Ravens, and the rest of the NFL.

Students will be invited to come to the ballpark for our Game for Grades to show off their academic achievements to Crustacean Nation, and the Blue Crabs will reward students that are passionate about school!

Boy Scouts are invited on this night as well to participate in knot tying contests and other scout themed activities, plus a post-game camp-out on the field.

Tyler The Amazing Balancing Act, an internationally recognized traveling act will come out to the ballpark to show off his incredible skills, he can balance anything on his face!

First Responders Night presented by Trollinger Law

Post-Labor Day Bash

Red/White/Blue Out

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, September 11th

First Responders Night is presented by Trollinger Law. On this night, the Blue Crabs will remember the devastating 20th anniversary of 9/11/2001, and all of the heroes that lost their lives.

This night is also the Blue Crabs Post-Labor Day Bash, fans are invited to tailgate before the game and cook up their best backyard meal, as well as dress in their most patriotic attire.

Fireworks will follow the game.

Hispanic Heritage Night

Margaritaville Night

Charles County Employee Night presented by the Charles County

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, September 18th

This ballgame will feature the best Hispanic food, music, entertainment, and cultural celebration in all of Southern Maryland. This ballgame will also feature many elements from Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville. The first 500 fans to arrive at the ballpark will receive a free Blue Crabs margarita glass. The Blue Crabs will also recognize all Charles County Employees, and invite them to participate in themed activities and games.

Fireworks will follow the game.

Halloween Night presented by Cornstalkers Trail Of Terror

Post-Game Trick-Or-Treating

Friday, October 8th, 5:00 PM

Special start time, 5:00PM. Fans are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes for our costume contest with a winner announced after the fifth inning. After the game, kids are invited on the field for post-game trick-or-treating.

Paint The Park Pink presented by the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

Saturday, October 9th, 5:00 PM

Special start time, 5:00PM. Paint The Park Pink returns to Regency Furniture Stadium. This annual promotion raises awareness for breast cancer, the Blue Crabs will wear special pink jerseys, and the players will wear all pink accessories. The Blue Crabs will recognize breast cancer survivors throughout the evening.

"Baseball is back in Southern Maryland! We are beyond excited to bring our community a safe, fun-filled summer," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs - The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

