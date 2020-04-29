Blue Crabs Sign MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Empire League MVP

April 29, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of outfielders Trey Martin and Jordan Scott on Wednesday afternoon.

Trey Martin's defensive reputation precedes him, as in 2015 he was awarded the MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove, named the best center fielder in all of minor league baseball. The former top 20 Cubs prospect has made just eight errors in over 600 games in his professional career.

The speedster was drafted in the 13th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs, and reached as high as Triple-A Iowa. Scott was drafted out of Brookwood High School in Georgia after leading his team to a State Championship.

Jordan Scott is the youngest player on the Blue Crabs roster, the Georgia native is yet to turn 23. Scott was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The switch-hitter was named the MVP of the Empire League in 2019 and won the Triple Crown. Scott is the second former league MVP the Blue Crabs have signed for 2020.

"Anytime you add a former MiLB Gold Glover and a former league MVP/Triple Crown winner it is a good day. Between David Harris and Jordan Scott we've signed two players that have won a league MVP since 2018," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

2020 Updated Roster

Pitchers

Dalton Geekie

Greyfer Eregua

Victor Payano

Austin Glorius

Devin Burke

Brandon Barker

Brad Markey

Jason Garcia

Mike Blazek

Carlos Diaz

Patrick Baker

Catchers

Adrian Nieto

Andy Mocahbee

Infielders

Jonathan Galvez

Kent Blackstone

Edwin Garcia

Dean Green

Josh McAdams

Outfielders

David Harris

Zach Collier

Tony Thomas

Jake Luce

Trey Martin

Jordan Scott

