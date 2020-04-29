Blue Crabs Sign MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Empire League MVP
April 29, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of outfielders Trey Martin and Jordan Scott on Wednesday afternoon.
Trey Martin's defensive reputation precedes him, as in 2015 he was awarded the MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove, named the best center fielder in all of minor league baseball. The former top 20 Cubs prospect has made just eight errors in over 600 games in his professional career.
The speedster was drafted in the 13th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs, and reached as high as Triple-A Iowa. Scott was drafted out of Brookwood High School in Georgia after leading his team to a State Championship.
Jordan Scott is the youngest player on the Blue Crabs roster, the Georgia native is yet to turn 23. Scott was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The switch-hitter was named the MVP of the Empire League in 2019 and won the Triple Crown. Scott is the second former league MVP the Blue Crabs have signed for 2020.
"Anytime you add a former MiLB Gold Glover and a former league MVP/Triple Crown winner it is a good day. Between David Harris and Jordan Scott we've signed two players that have won a league MVP since 2018," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.
2020 Updated Roster
Pitchers
Dalton Geekie
Greyfer Eregua
Victor Payano
Austin Glorius
Devin Burke
Brandon Barker
Brad Markey
Jason Garcia
Mike Blazek
Carlos Diaz
Patrick Baker
Catchers
Adrian Nieto
Andy Mocahbee
Infielders
Jonathan Galvez
Kent Blackstone
Edwin Garcia
Dean Green
Josh McAdams
Outfielders
David Harris
Zach Collier
Tony Thomas
Jake Luce
Trey Martin
Jordan Scott
