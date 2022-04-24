Blue Crabs' Power Shines in Third Straight Win

(Lexington, KY) The Blue Crabs powered past the Lexington Legends in game four of the series, homering three times to win 5-2. Meanwhile, Blue Crabs' pitching was lights out, allowing two hits the entire game.

Jeff Thompson (L, 0-1), who started for Lexington, ran into trouble in the first inning. Matt Hibbert led off the game with a walk. The next batter, Rubi Silva, smashed an opposite-field homer to left-center, giving Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead. The Blue Crabs kept the rally going. Jared Walker lined a base hit into center field, before David Harris blasted a home run to left field, putting the Blue Crabs up 4-0 before Lexington ever came to the plate.

Eddie Butler pitched a 1-2-3 first but ran into trouble in the second. Jose Briceno reached on a throwing error by Alex Crosby. The next batter, Tillman Pugh launched a home run to right-center field, cutting the Blue Crabs' lead to 4-2.

In the third inning, the Blue Crabs added an insurance run. Jared Walker led off the third inning by ripping a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-2 lead.

Southern Maryland held that 5-2 lead the rest of the way. Eddie Butler pitched a clean third inning before exiting the game. Dario Polanco (W, 1-0) pitched two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three. Alex Merrithew and Nick Wells both pitched 1-2-3 innings for the Blue Crabs.

Endrys Briceno pitched a clean eighth inning for Southern Maryland to set up a save situation for Mat Latos (SV, 1), with the Blue Crabs still leading 5-2. Latos walked Tillman Pugh to lead off the inning. Two batters later, with one out and Pugh on first base, Montrell Marshall grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Jared Walker and Tillman Pugh both homered in today's game. They are tied for the Atlantic League lead with three home runs in their first four games.

With today's win, the Blue Crabs move to 3-1 on the season and remain in first place in the North Division. The Blue Crabs are back in action on Wednesday for their home opener against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

