Blue Crabs Postpone Fan Fest, Open Tryouts

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have officially postponed their Fan Fest and Open Tryouts, both of which were originally scheduled for April 18th.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Blue Crabs have postponed their Fan Fest which was scheduled to include an egg hunt, breakfast with the players, interactive games with players and coaches, ticket package pick-up, an Army Ruck March, a petting zoo, and much more.

Additionally, the team's open tryouts, originally scheduled for the same date have also been postponed.

Updates on the rescheduling of the events will come in the following months.

"Fan Fest is a day everyone in our organization looks forward to every year, and while we are proud to lead by example in our community, it of course is sad to postpone the event. With that being said, it is of the utmost importance that everyone continues to stay home and avoid social gathering. We will come out of this a stronger Southern Maryland," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

