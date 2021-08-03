Blue Crabs Hold Ducks Offense in Check

August 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Waldorf, Md.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the Long Island Ducks 4-0 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game midweek series between North Division foes.

Southern Maryland took a 1-0 advantage against Long Island starting pitcher Darin Downs in the bottom half of the fourth inning by way of a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Josh McAdams that allowed Rubi Silva to cross the plate after he reached by way of a leadoff base knock to begin the rally. The Blue Crabs made it 2-0 in their favor in the home half of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from David Harris that scored Michael Baca after Baca was hit by a pitch from Downs to begin the frame. The home team added a pair of insurance runs in the last of the eighth to give the game its final score of 4-0 as McAdams drove in his second run of the evening which was later followed by an RBI triple from Zach Collier.

Blue Crabs starter Kolton Mahoney (5-3) picked up the victory after firing eight scoreless innings on four hits allowed, walking and striking out three. Downs (1-2) suffered the loss despite a quality start, giving up just two runs on six hits in six innings on the mound, walking one while striking out a season-high ten and hitting a batter. Vladimir Frias led the way for the Flock with two hits, while Deibinson Romero drew a pair of walks.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Brendan Feldmann (4-1, 4.90) takes the mound for the Flock against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (6-2, 3.84). Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 10, to begin a four-game set with the Blue Crabs. Game one of the single admission doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. Game two will begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's Irish Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court, and a Triple Play Tuesday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.