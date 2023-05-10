Blue Crabs Get Shut Down by FerryHawks

May 10, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Staten Island) Coming off their second sweep of the 2023 year, the Blue Crabs headed to Staten Island for their first road trip of the 2023 season. With Jared Burch making his second professional start, the Crabs looked to get him his first win as a pro pitcher.

Burch faced off against Christian Capuano, and the two were trading scoreless innings early into the contest. Right fielder Braxton Lee kept it that way, throwing out Mikey Edelman at the plate for the third out.

Riding a wave of momentum, K.C. Hobson cranked a baseball into center field that hit the top of the batter's eye to give him his third home run and tie him for first place on the team. The Blue Crabs' 1-0 lead didn't last very long, as in the next half inning Roldani Baldwin turned on a fastball and made it 2-1 for Staten Island.

Southern Maryland stayed within reach of the FerryHawks for the rest of the contest, as the Crabs threatened to score but couldn't get the big hit, and Jacob Gilliland would come out of the pen, striking out four hitters in a row, and post two zeros on Staten Island.

With the tying run on first, Jack Sundberg popped out to the catcher Kevin Krause, and the four-game winning streak would end the Crabs' record is now 7-3 after the loss. Jared Burch got the loss, despite him going six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, and punching out three.

With today being a new day, the Crabs will turn to southpaw Mitch Lambson to get a new winning streak started, as the second of a three-game set will begin at 6:35 PM. Fans can watch all the Blue Crabs action on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

Blue Crabs Get Shut Down by FerryHawks - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.