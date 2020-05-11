Blue Crabs Food Drive Collects 4,106 Food Items

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the final tally of food items from their Food Drive hosted at Regency Furniture Stadium on Friday, May 8th.

The Blue Crabs Food Drive collected 4,106 food items, many monetary donations, and non-food donations such as toilet paper.

The Blue Crabs teamed up with The Arnold House, Lifestyles of Maryland, The Salvation Army, The United Way, and The Red Cross to execute the Food Drive which incorporated socially distanced volunteers and a drive and go style contactless drop off.

The Blue Crabs donated tickets for any 2020 or 2021 game to everyone that donated food. After the Food Drive, all money was given to the charities, and the food was delivered directly to Lifestyles of Maryland where the food will sit in a quarantine period before being split between charities.

"It means so much to have the ability to facilitate an event that helps our community during a time in need. With that being said, this outpouring of donations speaks to the type of people we have here in Southern Maryland. This food was donated by our community, for our community," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

