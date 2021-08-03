Blue Crabs Down Ducks 4-0

August 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs shutout the Long Island Ducks in their final game before the second half of the 2021 season. Kolton Mahoney was untouchable, leading the Blue Crabs to a 4-0 win.

Southern Maryland and the Long Island Ducks have become de facto rivals in the Atlantic League due to divisional restructuring, and their neck and neck standing in the ALPB North Division. The Blue Crabs' Kolton Mahoney and the Ducks' Darin Downs staged a pitcher's duel on Tuesday night. In a fast-paced contest, the Blue Crabs struck first when Josh McAdams grounded out to bring in Rubi Silva.

Southern Maryland tacked on one more in the sixth inning when David Harris singled Michael Baca home. Harris finished the contest with a trio of hits in four attempts.

Kolton Mahoney (W, 5-3) was dominant in eight innings of scoreless work. The right hander allowed just four hits while fanning three Ducks batters. In the bottom of the eighth, Mahoney's offense gave him a pair of insurance runs to secure a 4-0 victory.

While the Blue Crabs didn't get a playoff berth in the First Half, they still are heavily favored to reach the playoffs. The Blue Crabs were one game ahead in the ALPB North Division as recently as July 11th, but a 12 game win streak from the Ducks handed them the first half title. While the Ducks are playoff bound with their first half title, the Blue Crabs still have a multitude of avenues to reach the playoffs. The ALPB's postseason abides by the following format: The 2021 ALPB Championship Season is split into two halves. The league is split in to two divisions, the Atlantic League North Division, and Atlantic League South Division. The season is split into two halves, each of which is 60 games long. The winner of each division in each half receives an automatic bid to the playoffs. Each team's second half record is completely autonomous from the first half, meaning that the Blue Crabs will have a clean slate in the second half, and every team will have an equal opportunity to earn a playoff bid via the ALPB North Division Second Half title. In the event that the same team wins both halves, that playoff spot will open up to the team with the best record in the full 2021 season, regardless of division.

Daryl Thompson gets the start for the Blue Crabs to begin the second half of the season and Southern Maryland's playoff push. Wednesday's game will also be the debut of the pitching mound move back one foot to 61' 6", the first altercation in distance in professional baseball since 1893.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.