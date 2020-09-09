Blue Crabs Announce Disney's Moana as Family Movie Night on September 25th

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have added yet another community event to the 2020 calendar, with Disney's Moana to be played at Regency Furniture Stadium on September 25th. Gate will open at 6:30 PM, and the movie will begin at 7:00 PM. Click HERE for tickets.

Moana will be the third family movie night the Blue Crabs have held this summer. Tickets cost $10 for an adult, and $8 for a child, with popcorn and drinks included. Fans will socially distance on the outfield of Regency Furniture Stadium, and are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, or even sit in the stands of the ballpark to watch the movie.

The Blue Crabs have dedicated this summer to the Southern Maryland community. Between movie nights, all you can eat beer and wings, hosting a Blood Drive, a Food Drive, a Food Giveaway, volunteering at the Food Bank, holding free community fireworks, hosting six weeks of youth baseball camps, holding a community resources giveaway, hosting a back to school backpack drive, and much more, Southern Maryland's Hometown Team has strived to be there for their community.

"2020 has been so hard for so many people, so we have made it our goal to give people an outlet for entertainment, wellbeing, and health, while abiding by COVID-19 safety regulations," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

