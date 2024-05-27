Blue Bombers Release Two
May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from roster:
American receiver Kody Case
American defensive lineman Rick D'Abreu
