Blue Bombers Release Four

May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

American receiver Peter Afful

American receiver Tyler Adams

American receiver Jaylen Hall

American offensive lineman Khalil Keith

