Blue Bombers Release Four
May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from roster:
American receiver Peter Afful
American receiver Tyler Adams
American receiver Jaylen Hall
American offensive lineman Khalil Keith
