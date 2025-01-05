Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Pat Neufeld

January 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran right guard Pat Neufeld. Neufeld was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Neufeld (6-6, 311, University of Saskatchewan; born: December 26, 1988, in Regina, Sask.) returns in 2025 for his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 14th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with Saskatchewan (2011-13).

A three-time CFL All-Star (2021-23), Neufeld appeared in 14 games in 2024, all starts, and played a pivotal role in helping Brady Oliveira win his second-straight league rushing title while quarterback Zach Collaros established a career-high in passing yards.

Originally drafted by the Roughriders in 2010, Neufeld was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade in 2013 and has become a fixture at the right guard spot. He has played in 168 CFL games, including 131 with the Blue Bombers, and now calls Winnipeg home.

Neufeld has been active in the community, honoured as the 2023 recipient of the Ed Kotowich 'Good Guy Award' for 'excellent football ability, being a leader in the locker room and showing outstanding effort in the community' and in 2021, was the winner of the club's Cal Murphy 'Heart of a Legend Award' presented annually to the player who has shown 'outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.'

